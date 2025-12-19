Lower Gwynedd Elementary School principal to be fired after antisemitic remarks

The Wissahickon School District is taking steps to fire an elementary school principal who admitted to making antisemitic remarks on Friday morning.

Superintendent Mwenyewe Dawan said Lower Gwynedd Elementary School Principal Philip Leddy left a voicemail for a parent about a student issue. Dawan said the principal hung up the phone, but didn't realize the line was still connected. That is when Leddy began making antisemitic comments about the parent to another school employee who was in the office, Dawan said.

The superintendent said the employee continued with the conversation and did not appear alarmed by Leddy's comments. That employee has now been placed on administrative leave while Leddy is in the process of being fired.

Dawan said Leddy admitted to making inappropriate comments in the recording.

"While this incident is clearly deeply damaging, upsetting and concerning, it's important to remember that our staff as a whole are deeply caring, respectful and sensitive," Dawan said. "I do not believe the actions and words of this principal reflect the views of our staff entirely. One person's hateful actions should not negatively impact the way our community views the rest of our staff."

"He's in charge of keeping our kids safe. For it to come out of his mouth so carelessly, so easily, it boiled my blood," Tiferet Bet Israel Rabbi Kevin Lefkowitz said.

School leaders said it will take time to rebuild trust and heal.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Leddy for comment. We are waiting to hear back.