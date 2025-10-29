Winslow Township, New Jersey middle school to be closed another 11 weeks to repair water damage

A New Jersey middle school that has been closed due to extensive water damage will be closed for a while longer, officials said last week.

Winslow Township Middle School moved to remote learning after a pipe burst the night of Sept. 24, 2025.

In an update to the school community Friday, Interim Superintendent Mark Pease said phase one of the work was completed, including extracting all the standing water and fully drying out the building.

The next phase will include repairs to drywall and insulation, painting and floor replacement, and rebuilding the floor in the school gym. That will likely take 11 more weeks, though there could be some fluctuations in the timeline in either direction.

"I will continue to assess the progress of this work and determine if we can reduce this timeline. However, this timeline could change based on unforeseen issues or conditions, which is common when dealing with older buildings or any construction projects," Pease said.

All Risk Property Damage Experts is the vendor hired to complete the work at the school.

Winslow Township Middle School educates over 700 students, comprising a mix of seventh- and eighth-grade students.