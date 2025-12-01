Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia Wawa

Someone in Philadelphia is about to feel like a million bucks.

That's because a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a Wawa in the city's Holmesburg section.

The ticket's numbers from the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 26, matched five of the five white balls: 7-8-15-19-28.

The Wawa, located at 9101 Frankford Ave., will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Whoever won the whopping prize has a year from the drawing date to claim their winnings.

And they're not the only person heading into the holidays with an influx of cash. In Delaware County, an Exxon gas station on Marshall Road recently sold a $1 Million Moneybag Crossword scratch-off ticket worth the grand prize of $1 million.

Monday night's Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $740 million, or $346.1 million in cash.