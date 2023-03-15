Windy conditions in Philly region kept utility crews busy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The wind brought down a tree and power lines in Wayne Tuesday afternoon.

Utility crews were busy working to keep the lights on for customers.

The moment you step outside, you just want to run back inside to stay warm.

The flags on the Parkway are blowing in all types of directions. There is no denying it was a cold one Tuesday.

People in Center City were bundled up walking on Broad Street and braving the low temperatures and even worse the harsh winds that swept through the city.

It was a tough one to get through the everyday routines of walking the dog, pumping gas or walking to work or out to eat.

And the wind showed no mercy In Willistown Township, Chester County. A tree was blown over along Valley Road near Horseshoe Lane. It blocked the road and crews had to clean it up.

This cold weather and wind made for brisk Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a few people out and about Tuesday night.

"It was awful, I've been just hunkered down," a woman said.

"The wind tunnels on Broad Street are the worst," a man said.

As for what's next, the weather is going to take a warmer turn at the end of the week.

A little something we have to look forward to.