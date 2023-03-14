Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Brace for wind gusts as high as 50 mph Tuesday

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Very windy
NEXT Weather: Very windy 02:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leave the hat at home today, it might blow away!

Still, you'll want something to keep you warm as high winds are making the cold weather feel so much worse.

A graphic showing a county-line map of the region with all relevant counties shaded. All are under a wind advisory until 12 a.m. Wednesday, gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
Our region is under a wind advisory this morning. CBS News Philadelphia

Expect high winds throughout the day Tuesday as a nor'easter continues to impact New England.

Wind is the biggest weather factor impacting your day today, and it's possible there will be downed branches and power outages depending on where you're located.

We're expecting wind speeds to increase as the day goes on - the afternoon is when the winds should be at their strongest.

impacts.png
Wind is the biggest thing to watch out for Tuesday. CBS News Philadelphia

There were scattered flurries in the area over Lancaster County and parts of Bucks County as well - there could be some wraparound snow showers from that nor'easter in the early part of the day.

Gusts starting at about 30 mph will increase to nearly 40 mph by mid-day. We could see gusts as high as 45 mph in the city and even upwards of 50 mph in other spots.

With those high winds, it's a good idea to secure any loose objects outside.

A bar graph showing when wind speeds will increase. it shows gusts of 30 mph around 9 am and increasing up to 37 mph by 3 p.m.
CBS News Philadelphia

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Carbon County, Pennsylvania and a Winter Storm warning is still in effect for Monroe County. You can read all the details here.

Kate Bilo
kate-bilo-web.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News weather team

First published on March 14, 2023 / 7:18 AM

