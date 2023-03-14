NEXT Weather: Brace for wind gusts as high as 50 mph Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leave the hat at home today, it might blow away!

Still, you'll want something to keep you warm as high winds are making the cold weather feel so much worse.

Our region is under a wind advisory this morning. CBS News Philadelphia

Expect high winds throughout the day Tuesday as a nor'easter continues to impact New England.

Wind is the biggest weather factor impacting your day today, and it's possible there will be downed branches and power outages depending on where you're located.

We're expecting wind speeds to increase as the day goes on - the afternoon is when the winds should be at their strongest.

Wind is the biggest thing to watch out for Tuesday. CBS News Philadelphia

There were scattered flurries in the area over Lancaster County and parts of Bucks County as well - there could be some wraparound snow showers from that nor'easter in the early part of the day.

Gusts starting at about 30 mph will increase to nearly 40 mph by mid-day. We could see gusts as high as 45 mph in the city and even upwards of 50 mph in other spots.

With those high winds, it's a good idea to secure any loose objects outside.

CBS News Philadelphia

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Carbon County, Pennsylvania and a Winter Storm warning is still in effect for Monroe County. You can read all the details here.