Wilson High School on lockdown after report of shooter: police

WEST LAWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Wilson High School in Berks County was dismissed for the day Friday after it was placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter, the Spring Township Police Department said.

Law enforcement will remain at the school until all students leave the building.

Police responded to the high school Friday morning and immediately placed it on lockdown.

According to police, both the upper and lower house levels have been cleared as of 9 a.m.

Police say no victims or shooters have been found.

They're asking for parents not to respond to the school at the time.

Spring Township police say more information will be available for parents in the parking lot of Glad Tidings Church.