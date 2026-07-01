Family of teen killed by Wilmington, Delaware, police should be able to review body cam footage, leaders say

City councilmembers in Wilmington, Delaware, are calling on the police department to make body camera footage available after a 19-year-old was shot and killed by an officer last week.

Police said an officer shot Kadir Skinner late on June 24 near 24th and Jessup streets.

In a news conference, councilmembers criticized Mayor John Carney for not speaking out about the shooting.

The politicians also called for an independent investigation into the shooting that does not involve Wilmington Police, as well as an external assessment of the department.

"Within the next 72 hours, the police department needs to at least let the Skinner family and their representatives see the body-worn camera," Councilmember Chris Johnson said.

"They treated him like an animal. That was somebody's baby," Councilmember Shané Darby said.

Carney said in a statement Monday that the Delaware Department of Justice and Wilmington police are investigating the shooting.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, is on administrative leave.