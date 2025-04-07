15-year-old struck, killed in Wilmington, Delaware, hit-and-run, police say

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street just after 5 a.m., according to police.

Police identified the 15-year-old as Sa'riyah Patterson. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died due to her injuries, police said.

The vehicle and driver in the hit-and-run were located later in Bear, Delaware, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.