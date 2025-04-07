Watch CBS News
15-year-old struck, killed in Wilmington, Delaware, hit-and-run, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street just after 5 a.m., according to police. 

Police identified the 15-year-old as Sa'riyah Patterson. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died due to her injuries, police said. 

The vehicle and driver in the hit-and-run were located later in Bear, Delaware, police said. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department. 

