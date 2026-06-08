Teen arrested after stabbing hairdresser, another person inside Wilmington hair salon, Delaware State Police say

A teenager was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her hairdresser and another person inside a Wilmington hair salon, Delaware State Police said.

The teen was charged with assault in the second degree, aggravated menacing and other offenses, according to state police.

The stabbing happened inside Fransiah African Braids on North Market Street at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, state police said.

According to state police, a 15-year-old was having her hair braided when she became upset with the results. She allegedly threw items inside the business before taking a pair of scissors from the hairdresser and entering a restroom.

State police said the 15-year-old exited the bathroom and began to threaten the hairdresser. After a verbal altercation, the teen allegedly stabbed the hairdresser multiple times.

A person nearby attempted to intervene but was stabbed by the teen during the incident, according to state police.

The hairdresser and the other person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody outside Fransiah African Braids without incident after the stabbing, state police said.