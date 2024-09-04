Police investigating shooting outside gas station in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington police are investigating a shooting outside a gas station that left one person injured.

The shooting happened outside the Sunoco gas station near 30th and Market streets just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where several evidence markers were on the ground near the gas pumps.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Kevin Murphy at 302-576-3972. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.