2 people found dead inside Wilmington, Delaware, apartment building, sources say

A death investigation is underway in Wilmington, Delaware, after two people were found dead inside a rear apartment along the 1300 block of West Seventh Street. The apartment is across the street from Tilton Park.

Police haven't provided many details about the investigation.

Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia they've been complaining to the apartment building's landlord for months, saying there was a strong odor coming from the rear apartment.

Sources said the landlord checked on the people living inside on Thursday morning and discovered both had died. The cause of death is unknown.

Sources said that due to the advanced state of decomposition, the deceased died some time ago.

"Apparently, it smelled really bad in there for a couple of months, and they complained to the landlord that it's been smelling. They didn't know what it was, whether it was mice or whatever," Rob Pfeiffer, a neighbor, said.

People living in neighboring apartments were too upset to speak with CBS News Philadelphia on camera.

After CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Wilmington mayor's office repeatedly, workers showed up to the scene wearing hazmat suits and respirators.

CBS News Philadelphia asked how long it will take for conditions to get back to normal, but we've yet to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.