Driver crashes into utility poles, damages 3 homes, causes gas leak in Wilmington, Delaware

One person was hospitalized after a person driving an SUV in Wilmington, Delaware, struck three houses and caused a natural gas leak in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney said crews were dispatched to East 23rd and North Market streets after an SUV struck a car and overturned multiple times at around 12:30 p.m.

Looney said that the SUV knocked off multiple utility poles, brought down power lines and struck three houses on the block. The crash caused structural damage to two of the homes. The gas meters from the homes were also sheared off in the crash, which caused a natural gas leak, according to Looney.

Wilmington Fire Department

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, Looney said. The person inside a car who was struck by the SUV was taken to a local hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately provided.

Delmarva Power responded to the scene to secure the downed wires and gas service to all three homes.

The crash is under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.