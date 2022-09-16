Wills Eye Hospital to host "Diabetes Day" free screening this Saturday in effort to prevent vision loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Diabetes is an epidemic in Philadelphia that can cause serious complications, including blindness. Now, one local hospital is trying to prevent that from happening by catching it before it's too late.

This is all about early detection and Wills Eye is holding a special Diabetes Day free screening Saturday.

Marcos Cruz, a Philadelphia mechanic, says his vision is improving after receiving treatments for diabetic retinopathy.

"I didn't know exactly what was going on," Cruz said

Diabetes, marked by high blood sugar, is a leading cause of blindness

Dr. Allen Ho with Wills Eye Hospital says diabetic retinopathy can be effectively treated when found early, but he says that's not happening enough.

"Half of all diabetics don't get their annual eye exam," Dr. Ho said. "We have thousands of Philadelphians that are losing their vision, affecting their quality of life because they're not getting their eyes screened."

Wills Eye hopes to change that with a Diabetes Day free screening Saturday.

"Get your eyes checked, even if you're not having eye problems, to prevent vision loss from diabetes," Dr. Ho said. "Quality of life depends on your vision, we need to get this message out."

Dr. Ho says for people with diabetes it's not a question of "if" but "when."

"Almost everyone, if you have diabetes long enough, will develop some features of diabetic retinopathy," Dr. Ho said.

Cruz is relieved to know what was causing his vision trouble, finally.

"I didn't want to go blind, I got the treatment," Cruz said. "I got to use glasses, that's not OK, but it's not 2020, but it's better than it was before."

Doctors say people with diabetes should get a yearly eye exam.

Saturday's free screening at the hospital on Walnut Street is by appointment only. For more information, click here.