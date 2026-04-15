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Woman stabbed at Willow Grove Park Mall, suspect in custody, police say

By Laura Fay, Bill Seiders,
Eva Andersen
Eva Andersen
Eva Andersen is a four-time Emmy Award-winning reporter who writes, shoots, and edits many of her stories. She started at CBS Philadelphia in January 2024.
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A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed Wednesday at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, police said. 

The stabbing happened in the mall around 2:30 p.m., and the victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to Abington Township police.

Officers took the male suspect into custody at a nearby bus stop on Moreland Road, police said.

Police do not believe there's any threat to the public in connection with this incident. Police said around 4:30 p.m. that they were still interviewing witnesses.

"Willow Grove Park thanks our property team and local law enforcement for resolving this in a swift manner," a spokesperson for the mall said.

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