Woman stabbed at Willow Grove Park Mall, suspect in custody, police say

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed Wednesday at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

The stabbing happened in the mall around 2:30 p.m., and the victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to Abington Township police.

Officers took the male suspect into custody at a nearby bus stop on Moreland Road, police said.

Police do not believe there's any threat to the public in connection with this incident. Police said around 4:30 p.m. that they were still interviewing witnesses.

"Willow Grove Park thanks our property team and local law enforcement for resolving this in a swift manner," a spokesperson for the mall said.