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Willingboro, New Jersey, high school students sent home for the day after bomb threat, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Willingboro High School students were dismissed early Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in to the Burlington County, New Jersey, school, according to police.

Chopper 3 flew over the school on John F. Kennedy Way around 8 a.m. Students and staff had been evacuated.

willingboro-bomb-threat-nj-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The district said buses and parent drop-offs were redirected to a shopping center parking lot up the road while law enforcement conducted a search of the school building.

WHS is shifting to virtual instruction for the rest of the day, with classes beginning around 10:15 a.m.

"Please be assured that we are using our professional judgment to ensure that students will receive credit for the school day," district officials said on social media.

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