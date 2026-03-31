Willingboro, New Jersey, high school students sent home for the day after bomb threat, police say
Willingboro High School students were dismissed early Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in to the Burlington County, New Jersey, school, according to police.
Chopper 3 flew over the school on John F. Kennedy Way around 8 a.m. Students and staff had been evacuated.
The district said buses and parent drop-offs were redirected to a shopping center parking lot up the road while law enforcement conducted a search of the school building.
WHS is shifting to virtual instruction for the rest of the day, with classes beginning around 10:15 a.m.
"Please be assured that we are using our professional judgment to ensure that students will receive credit for the school day," district officials said on social media.