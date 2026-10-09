Firefighters on scene of reported fire at William Penn Inn in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Firefighters are working to put out a reported fire Friday morning at the historic William Penn Inn in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Route 202 from Sumneytown Pike to Plymouth Road is closed to traffic due to fire department activity in the area, according to PennDOT.

Video from Chopper 3 shows numerous fire trucks and police vehicles that responded to the scene, with crews on the roof of the building.

The William Penn Inn has a rich history dating back to the 1700s. According to its website, founder William Penn and his daughter, Letitia, traveled from Philadelphia to Gwynedd to worship with local Quakers. In 1714, a public house was established at the site to provide food, drink and lodging to travelers.