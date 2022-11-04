Will Smith surprises students at West Philly high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday.
The school district posted a video online.
He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.