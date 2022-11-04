Watch CBS News
Will Smith surprises students at West Philly high school

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philly's own Will Smith visits Overbrook High School
Philly's own Will Smith visits Overbrook High School 01:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. 

The school district posted a video online. 

He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students. 

November 4, 2022

