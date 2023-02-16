Wildwood's plans on revitalizing the century-old boardwalk

How Wildwood plans to revitalize section of boardwalk

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Construction continues on phase two of repairs to a section of Wildwood's century-old boardwalk. The repairs, which are taking place between Maple and 26th Avenues, are part of a $35-plus million project to revitalize the boardwalk.

"I think it's great," Brendan Phillips said. "I'm born and raised in Wildwood so it's about time that they really put a lot of effort in this."

John Palesano added, "I think it's necessary the boardwalk was in pretty bad condition. They're making good progress."

The project includes repairs to the concrete piers, new wood decking, and new handrails.

While repairs to the concrete understructure are complete, the city said crews are about 25% finished with replacing the boardwalk's wood decking.

The first phase of boardwalk repairs between Maple and Oak Avenues was completed last spring to rave reviews.

"I think it's great," Phillips said. "It's definitely more durable than the old wood, and I think it looks fantastic and can't wait to see what the rest of the boardwalk looks like."

Federal funding helped pay for phase two, which costs $7.2 million.

The project is expected to be completed by the second week of May.