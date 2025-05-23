Experience Wildwood's free family fun this summer season in New Jersey

Free family fun in Wildwood, NJ extends far beyond the beach

Free family fun in Wildwood, NJ extends far beyond the beach

Sun, surf, and plenty of sand. The Wildwoods offer five miles of sun-soaked beaches and no beach tags are required.

"Unlike most of New Jersey, there's no beach tag necessary. You can bring your family down enjoy a great day at the beach," said Louis Belasco, executive director of Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority.

Throughout the summer season, visitors can enjoy activities in Downtown Wildwood like free Tuesday night movies and Thursday night concerts at Byrne Plaza, along with a number of free festivals around town, plus free fireworks every Friday night.

"We have so much free things to do that a family can really defray a lot of the costs of their vacation, by taking advantage of all the great free things we have," said Ben Rose, director of marketing & public relations of Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority.

Fun for families at Sunrise Park

Located along the beach edge of Wildwood Crest between Rambler Road and Lotus Road. This popular stop features a large playground for kids of all ages, a spray ground and an outdoor fitness center for adults.

"You're never more than a few short blocks to a playground on this island," said Belasco.

A beach for your furry friends

Even dogs can enjoy the sand and the ocean. Wildwood has a free dog park and beach from Maple to Glenwood avenues. Enter under the boardwalk at Maple Avenue. The dog park is open daily, and the dog beach is open from dawn to dusk.

"Wildwood definitely surpasses other beaches in terms of dog friendliness and the length of the beach," said Delaware resident Elise Conner.

Bikeability at its best

Explore the Wildwoods with a scenic, 10-mile round-trip bike path adventure from the southern dunes onto the boardwalk to the seawall in North Wildwood.

"We coined the phrase 'bikeability' because the Wildwoods have the greatest bike path," said Rose.

"It's great to bike here and no hills!" said Pennsylvania resident Betsy Medon.

Need wheels? D.R. Bradley's has you covered. Rent a bike from a local business that has served the Wildwoods for over 20 years.

"It's just the best way to go around and see the Wildwoods," said owner Dan Bradley.