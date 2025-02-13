Man dead after shooting in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, officials say

Eagles fans line up for last day to get Regional Rail one-day Super Bowl parade pass | Digital Brief

One man was killed and another is in custody after a shooting in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey on Wednesday, police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Officers were called to a home on East Cresse Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and shooter inside the home. The victim, identified as 63-year-old resident Joseph Falciani, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then arrested a man identified as Carmine Neri inside the home. He had a firearm in his back pocket, which officers obtained when they took him into custody.

Neri is charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and a weapons charge.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the men escalate before a shot was fired, the release from Sutherland and Wildwood Crest Police Chief Robert Lloyd said.

Inside the residence, an office door near the shooting scene was locked but had damage that indicated someone may have tried to kick down the door.

Investigators were on the scene near Cresse and New Jersey avenues for hours. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Wildwood Crest police notified residents the streets around the home had reopened.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Neri is in the Cape May County Correctional Facility ahead of further court proceedings.