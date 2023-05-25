Wildwood bans alcohol on beach, boardwalk

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- With Memorial Day Weekend almost here, a trip to this Jersey Shore town could have consequences. Wildwood banned alcohol on its beach and boardwalk during a Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

The ban will take effect in early June.

"Alcohol of any kind has always been prohibited on the beach and boardwalk," Mayor Pete Byron said in a news release. "In fact, there is already a sign at every street entrance to the beach. This new ordinance not only prohibits the drinking and/or open display of alcohol but also says the mere existence of any kind of alcohol is prohibited."

City officials say certain restaurants and permitted events will have exceptions.