Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildwood bans alcohol on beach, boardwalk

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Alcohol banned on Wildwood beaches, boardwalk
Alcohol banned on Wildwood beaches, boardwalk 00:22

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- With Memorial Day Weekend almost here, a trip to this Jersey Shore town could have consequences. Wildwood banned alcohol on its beach and boardwalk during a Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

The ban will take effect in early June.

"Alcohol of any kind has always been prohibited on the beach and boardwalk," Mayor Pete Byron said in a news release. "In fact, there is already a sign at every street entrance to the beach. This new ordinance not only prohibits the drinking and/or open display of alcohol but also says the mere existence of any kind of alcohol is prohibited."  

City officials say certain restaurants and permitted events will have exceptions.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.