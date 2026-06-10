Body of swimmer who went missing in Wildwood, New Jersey, found in Cape May, police say

Crews have found the body of Davoris Carter, the 14-year-old who went missing while swimming in Wildwood, New Jersey, earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Police said Carter's body was found near the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May on Tuesday. A forensic analysis confirmed his identity, according to police.

"Our sincere condolences are with the juvenile victim's friends and family during this very difficult time," the Wildwood Police Department said in a news release. "We also want to thank all the first responders who assisted with not only the initial rescue operations, but that of the recovery efforts."

Carter went missing in the ocean near Schellenger Street around 1:30 p.m. on June 1.

Carter's grandmother said he was just about to graduate from middle school.

"He's kind, he's fun, he's very helpful," Kenya Pippen, Carter's grandmother, said. "His favorite sport is basketball, he plays soccer, he skates, he swims, he's really a competitive type of kid."

Carter's mother said the family lives in Philadelphia and her son was on a school trip to the beach.

Crews undertook an extensive search for the boy that included the Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police.

Three other swimmers were rescued at the same time and were expected to be OK, officials said.

A swimmer also went missing in Ocean City in May. Firefighters have been reminding people to make sure a lifeguard is always on duty before going into the water.