Grandmother of teen who went missing in Wildwood, New Jersey, says he loved sports

Crews are still searching for a 14-year-old who went missing while swimming in Wildwood, New Jersey, this week.

First responders and the Coast Guard have been searching since the calls came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The teen's grandmother identified him as Davoris Carter and said he was just about to graduate from middle school.

"He's kind, he's fun, he's very helpful," Kenya Pippen, Carter's grandmother, said. "His favorite sport is basketball, he plays soccer, he skates, he swims, he's really a competitive type of kid."

Rescue crews helped pull three people to safety, but Carter was still missing. They searched by land, by water and by air for hours, but there was no sign of him.

"We had two Coast Guard helicopters, state police helicopter, two Coast Guard boats out there, and a state police boat out there just trying to help us out with sonar," Derek Kobierowski, of the Wildwood Fire Department, said. "We are scanning from the air, we are scanning with boats, and we're also with personnel. We are doing a grid search."

Kobierowski said rescue crews have a specific go-to truck when they get called for water rescues. It's filled with protective gear, rescue line reel, life guard buoys and paddleboards.

Then, after that, they can bring in the heavier equipment like jet skis and ATVs. They said the conditions on Monday were rough for search operations overall.

"Because the wind and current was so strong and the field of operation was so much larger than a calm day where everything is kinda confined," kobierowski said

About two weeks ago, a swimmer also went missing in Ocean City.

Firefighters are reminding everyone to make sure a lifeguard is always on duty before going into the water.