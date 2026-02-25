Wildwood Middle and High School closed Wednesday because of fire in classroom

Wildwood Middle and High School closed Wednesday because of a fire in a classroom.

Firefighters were dispatched to the school around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Wildwood Fire Department said on Facebook. The fire started in an HVAC unit in a third-floor classroom, the department said.

The fire was quickly put out and contained to the classroom, the department said.

The schools were closed Monday and Tuesday because of the winter storm. Glenwood Avenue Elementary and the Early Childhood Annex opened on a delayed schedule Wednesday, officials said on social media.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and Wildwood Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the fire. The school building is located at 4300 Pacific Avenue.