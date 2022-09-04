Watch CBS News
Families making the most of Labor Day weekend in Wildwood after pandemic derailed plans for 2 years

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Labor Day weekend is bringing families from all over to Wildwood to enjoy the beach and all the rides at Morey's Pier.

"We usually come here every single year but we haven't been here in two years because of the pandemic and everything so it's nice to get back out," Jake Boyle said. 

Many are making the most of the holiday weekend after the pandemic put a stop to their annual family trips to the shore. 

"We have. It's always, it's been different. It was always a different trip so this is kind of nice that everything is alive again," Jackie Zachary said. 

From freshly made pizza to frozen treats, visitors from as far as Florida came to get a taste of some of the most popular food. 

"I gotta get some blue crabs is what I heard," Dominique Celerin, a Tampa resident, said. "I need to get that. Some salt water taffy, I haven't had that before." 

And as the weekend winds down, families say they'll be looking forward to coming back next year. 

"It was fine, we really had no snags on this trip so far so it's been great. We love Wildwood," Zachary said. 

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS3 Eyewitness News. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 7:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

