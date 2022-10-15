Fourth arrest made in Wildwood illegal car event that turned deadly

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A fourth arrest has been made after an illegal car event in Wildwood that killed two people and injured others in September. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says they've arrested and charged Joshua Bocchino, a 19-year-old man from Long Branch, New Jersey.

Police were seeking Bocchino for assaulting an officer on the night of September 24, 2022.

Authorities say that Bocchino is being charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

He is being held at Cape May County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.

"We are continuing to review video footage and receive tips from the public to make sure we charge all the individuals who are identified as criminal actors during riotous and reckless events that took place during the weekend of September 24, 2022," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.

Prosecutors are still looking for a black Honda Accord that might have damage to the passenger side. They say the car was involved in a crash with a golf cart.

You can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office or Wildwood police if you have any information.