Another arrest made in Wildwood illegal car event that turned deadly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Another arrest has been made after an illegal car event in Wildwood that killed two people and injured others in September. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says they've arrested and charged 18-year-old Zion Diaz of Hammonton.

Investigators identified him as someone who reportedly instructed cars to block intersections, do burnouts and block police from responding to emergency calls the weekend of Sept. 24.

Additionally, investigators ask for the public's help in identifying another person.

wildwood-suspect.png

Prosecutors say he was involved in an aggravated assault on a police officer.

They are also looking for a black Honda Accord that might have damage to the passenger side.

They say the car was involved in a crash with a golf cart.

You can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office of Wildwood police if you have any information.

