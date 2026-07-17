Poor air quality in Delaware County sparks health concerns for wildlife: "Animals are just like people"

Canadian wildfire smoke blanketed Delaware County for a second straight day. The poor air quality is causing health concerns for pets and creating new challenges for wildlife across the Philadelphia region.

At Twin Tails Veterinary Hospital in Bethel Township, many dog owners are taking precautions. Gail Wolaniuk has a 4-year-old poodle named Luigi.

"Usually I spend about two to three hours outside with him, walking or playing on the deck, backyard," Wolaniuk said. "But pretty much right now, 10 minutes outside and that's it."

Veterinarian Amy Smagala said smoke can irritate a pet's eyes and respiratory system, causing various symptoms.

"Coughing, sneezing, increased eye discharge, difficulty breathing, open mouth breathing and can't seem to catch their breath," Smagala said.

She recommends limiting time outdoors, especially for senior dogs and flat-faced breeds like pugs and French bulldogs, which are more prone to breathing problems.

Pet owners are hoping the smoke clears soon.

"I do have one beagle that has respiratory problems as it is," Matt Donato from Upper Chichester said. "We've been limiting our dogs to very short walks. Animals are just like people. You have to monitor their health."

At the Schuylkill Center Wildlife Clinic in Philadelphia, staff said they are receiving more calls about songbirds flying into windows because the haze reduces visibility.

"Our window strike protocol is to provide anti-inflammatory pain medication to reduce any swelling in the brain," Sydney Glisan, the clinic's director of wildlife rehabilitation, said. "We do that for about a 48-hour period."

Glisan said birds that fly away after striking a window may still have serious injuries and should be evaluated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator when possible.

Rehabilitators also said smoke can alter deer behavior, driving them into neighborhoods and across roadways as they try to avoid smoky areas. They're urging drivers to stay alert for wildlife until air quality improves.