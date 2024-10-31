Wildfire in Downe Township, New Jersey, burns 100 acres, officials say

Philadelphia's largest union for city workers to vote on strike | Digital Brief

A wildfire in Downe Township, Cumberland County, has burned 100 acres on Thursday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

So far, the wildfire, named the "Halloween Wildfire," is 0% contained, but the NJFFS said it's expected to be contained at about 140 acres.

Crews are currently using backfire to burn fuel to contain the wildfire.

Zero structures are threatened and nobody has been evacuated, however, Railroad Avenue is closed between Dividing Creek Road and Ackley Road, according to the NJFFS.

The NJFFS responded to the wildfire with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The wildfire happened as much of the Philadelphia region is under a moderate to severe drought.

NJFFS crews were battling a separate wildfire in Evesham Township on Wednesday night into Thursday. The wildfire was 90% contained as of Thursday morning.