Raccoon attacks 2 guests at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being attacked by a raccoon at Hersheypark last week.

CBS 21 reported that two guests were bitten by the raccoon while standing in line for the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster on March 29. TMZ obtained video of the incident, which shows the animal running around as guests wait in line for the ride. As the guests run away to avoid the animal, it appears to attack a little girl. The raccoon then ran off.

The two guests were taken to a local hospital for observation, the park said. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The full statement from Hersheypark to CBS 21 can be found below:

"This is the first incident that we can recall of what appeared to be a frightened raccoon acting in this manner at Hersheypark. We do have extensive fencing to help prevent this type of incident from occurring.

"Guest safety is and will always be our top priority at Hersheypark. As such, we have a full complement of public safety and health professionals on property who responded quickly to render necessary care to the two people impacted.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we did transport those impacted to a local hospital for observation. While the raccoon has not been captured, it has not made another appearance in Hersheypark since the incident."