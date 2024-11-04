Do you need photo ID to vote for the 2024 election? Here's a state-by-state look at requirements
As Americans head to the polls on Election Day 2024 to choose between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, voters should know the required ID, if any, they need to present in order to submit their ballots depending on the state they are registered in.
There are 36 states that require voters to show some form of identification at the polls, either required or by request, and some that require photo documentation, the according to the National State Conference of Legislatures states. The remaining 14 states and Washington, D.C. use other means to verify the identity of voters. In most cases, other identification information provided at the polling place is checked against that person's records on file.
Voters are recommended to check their state's polling hours and their registration status prior to visiting their voting location.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of what states require identification: each state's ID rules:
States that Require Photo ID for Voting
Nine states have strict photo ID requirements.
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Tennesse
- Wisconsin
States that Request Photo ID
In 14 states, if a voter does not have ID, the voter can either vote on a provisional ballot or in some states, sign an affidavit attesting to their identity.
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Florida
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Wyoming
States that Don't Require Photo ID
In another 28 states, there is either no identification requirement or no photo identification requirement.
- Alaska
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota
- Pennsylvania
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virgina
- Washington
- West Virginia