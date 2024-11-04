Do you need photo ID to vote for the 2024 election? Here's a state-by-state look at requirements

As Americans head to the polls on Election Day 2024 to choose between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, voters should know the required ID, if any, they need to present in order to submit their ballots depending on the state they are registered in.

There are 36 states that require voters to show some form of identification at the polls, either required or by request, and some that require photo documentation, the according to the National State Conference of Legislatures states. The remaining 14 states and Washington, D.C. use other means to verify the identity of voters. In most cases, other identification information provided at the polling place is checked against that person's records on file.

Voters are recommended to check their state's polling hours and their registration status prior to visiting their voting location.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of what states require identification: each state's ID rules:

States that Require Photo ID for Voting

Nine states have strict photo ID requirements.

Arkansas

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Mississippi

North Carolina

Ohio

Tennesse

Wisconsin

States that Request Photo ID

In 14 states, if a voter does not have ID, the voter can either vote on a provisional ballot or in some states, sign an affidavit attesting to their identity.

Alabama

Arizona

Florida

Idaho

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Wyoming

States that Don't Require Photo ID

In another 28 states, there is either no identification requirement or no photo identification requirement.

Alaska

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Oregon

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Utah

Vermont

Virgina

Washington

West Virginia