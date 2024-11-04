Where to find your Election Day polling place in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

With just one day to go until the 2024 presidential election, it's time for voters looking to cast their ballots in person to make an Election Day plan.

What time the polls open and close varies slightly from state to state, so it's important to know when you can vote and where to vote.

Here's what Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware voters need to know before heading to their polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

What time do the polls open in Pennsylvania?

Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

Pennsylvania voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot for the 2024 election must have those completed ballots returned to their county election office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Where do I vote in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania voters can look up their polling place using the state's online search tool. You'll need the following information to find your polling place:

The county where you're registered to vote

Your address (city, street name, house number, zip code)

What time do the polls open in New Jersey?

The polls are open in New Jersey from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Residents voting by mail-in ballot must have their ballots postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and must be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before six days after Election Day. Ballots can also be dropped in secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day or delivered to county Board of Elections Office.

Where do I vote in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Division of Elections has an online tool to find your polling place. Voters just need to submit their street address and zip code to be directed to their polling location.

What time do the polls open in Delaware

The polls are open in Delaware from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Delaware voters using absentee ballots must return them to their county Department of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024.

Where do I vote in Delaware?

There are four ways Delaware voters can find their polling place:

The building listed on your polling place card is your polling place.

Use the online tool by entering your voter registration information

Use the online tool by entering your home address

View Department of Elections locations to find the polling place contact number for your county