West Philly Boys and Girls Club providing "safe space" for kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kids in West Philadelphia now have a new place to hang out. The Caring People Alliance opened a brand new Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.

The non-profit organization owns three Boys and Girls Clubs across Philadelphia.

The one in West Philly is the newest and they're hoping it's more than just a new building, but also a safe place of refuge and resource center for the entire community.

A fresh welcome sign and ribbon cutting officially marked the grand opening of the brand new West Philadelphia Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.

It's located at 59th and Catharine Streets.

"You know, a long time coming," Brandon Gilmore with Caring People Alliance said.

It's a full-circle moment for Brandon Gilmore. He's the senior director of programs and says much of his teen years were spent at the Boys and Girls Club in Redding.

"I always knew I had the club to go to," Gilmore said.

The newly renovated 2,800-square-foot facility is owned and operated by the non-profit Caring People Alliance. It offers free preschool, after-school and teen programs focused on mentorship, career and character building.

An open gym, weekly food pantry and for the opening day -- free coats for the kids of the community.

All resources neighbors say are crucial, especially for the youth.

"The kids need someplace to go to participate in activities," neighbor Clara said.

John Hall adds that this is what the kids need as violence is on the rise in Philadelphia.

"Especially the younger ones, what's going on in the city of Philadelphia, we need a change," Hall said.

Gilmore hopes this Boys and Girls Club can be a force for that change.

"We hope to be a valuable resource. Sort of like a beacon of light. If people need anything they can come to us and know we're here to help them," Gilmore said. "We hope the impact would be that we're providing a safe space for kids to come to. We're keeping kids off the street and that could be less collateral damage in the city."

Their goal is to serve at least 160 kids daily. The center will be open Monday through Friday and access to the center only requires a Boys and Girls Club membership.