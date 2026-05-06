West Philadelphia gym teacher at school slated to close surprised with national award

A beloved teacher at a West Philadelphia high school is stepping into the national spotlight after a surprise that left him stunned.

Life insurance company National Life Group honored David Stokes, a gym teacher at Paul Robeson High School, with its national LifeChanger of the Year award Wednesday. He was selected from more than 1,000 educators across the country for his impact on students and school culture.

"It's an amazing [accomplishment]," Stokes said. "I couldn't be happier and more surprised. I just — really just shocked."

The recognition came during what Stokes thought was a routine school assembly. He didn't realize the event was for him until he walked into the auditorium and hundreds of students erupted in cheers.

"It's not about anything else going on," Stokes said. "At the end of the day, I'm here for the kids."

Students said his influence reaches far beyond the gym.

"At a time, I was going through some things during school and Stokes was always there," Paul Robeson High School senior Gianna Brown said. "He was like a father figure to me."

The honor comes at a complicated time. The School District of Philadelphia intends to close Robeson as part of a broader facilities plan that would also see another 16 public schools shuttered as well.

"We're really, really trying to throw the last Hail Mary and try to keep us open," Stokes said. "We've done so much here as a small learning community. I really think we should be given that chance."

Colleagues said Stokes stands out for the way he supports students while pushing them to succeed.

"Mr. Stokes is an outstanding educator," Paul Robeson High School Principal Lawrence King said. "But the kids love him really the most."

The award included a $3,000 prize, split between Stokes and the school. Students said the recognition is well-deserved.

"I think Mr. Stokes is an amazing person," Paul Robeson High School senior Taylor Daniels said. "He's always there when you need him and he's a good teacher."

Even in the spotlight, Stokes made sure to share the moment. He called fellow teachers up for a group photo, crediting them for the work happening inside the school and reminding everyone that students at Robeson are surrounded by life changers.