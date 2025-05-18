Watch CBS News
3-year-old girl, woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 45-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were both shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood on Sunday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police. 

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Michael Gormley said the 45-year-old woman and the 3-year-old were each shot once in the head. The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Gormley said officers recovered a weapon at the scene, but a motive remains unclear. He added that there were only two shots fired during the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

