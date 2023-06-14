Watch CBS News
Teen shot while riding bicycle in West Philly, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot riding his bike in West Philadelphia Tuesday night. Now, police are trying to figure out if he was the intended target.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near 62nd and Vine Streets, according to police, and a number of shell casings were found at the scene.  

The teenager was shot in his arm but is expected to be ok. 

No other details have been released at this time and police are investigating. 

