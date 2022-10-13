Watch CBS News
Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

Shooting near SEPTA stop in West Philadelphia sends man to the hospital
Shooting near SEPTA stop in West Philadelphia sends man to the hospital 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.

Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.

Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.

Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.

