Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

Shooting near SEPTA stop in West Philadelphia sends man to the hospital

Shooting near SEPTA stop in West Philadelphia sends man to the hospital

Shooting near SEPTA stop in West Philadelphia sends man to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.

Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.

Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.

Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.