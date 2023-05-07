Watch CBS News
Man shot attempting to steal vehicle in West Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while attempting to steal a vehicle in West Philadelphia Saturday night, police say. 

The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Ellsworth Street just before 10 p.m.

Police say the man was struck multiple times throughout his body. He was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital. 

Authorities said they made an arrest and recovered a weapon. 

May 7, 2023

