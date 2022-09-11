Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooing happened at the intersection of 58th and Vine Streets around 4 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot in the groin. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.  

