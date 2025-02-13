West Philadelphia shooting leaves 60-year-old man dead, police say

A 60-year-old man was shot in the leg and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of North 56th Street just before 6 p.m.

The 60-year-old was struck once in the right leg by gunfire and pronounced dead at Presbyterian Medical Center at 6:24 p.m., according to police.

Police said they recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.