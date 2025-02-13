Watch CBS News
West Philadelphia shooting leaves 60-year-old man dead, police say

A 60-year-old man was shot in the leg and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 600 block of North 56th Street just before 6 p.m. 

The 60-year-old was struck once in the right leg by gunfire and pronounced dead at Presbyterian Medical Center at 6:24 p.m., according to police. 

Police said they recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

