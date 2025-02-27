Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia officer injured in West Philly hit-and-run, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 50-year-old Philadelphia officer was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in West Philly while he was conducting a vehicle investigation on Thursday, police said. 

The incident happened on the 6800 block of Haverford Avenue just before noon, according to police. 

Police said the officer was struck by a different vehicle that wasn't involved in the vehicle investigation. The vehicle that struck the officer fled the scene and damaged the front door of his vehicle, police said. The make and model of the vehicle that struck the officer is unclear at this time, police said.

Police said the officer was taken to Roxborough Hospital, where he's expected to be treated and released. 

Police didn't provide details about why the officer was investigating a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.