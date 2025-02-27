Philadelphia officer injured in West Philly hit-and-run, police say

A 50-year-old Philadelphia officer was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in West Philly while he was conducting a vehicle investigation on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on the 6800 block of Haverford Avenue just before noon, according to police.

Police said the officer was struck by a different vehicle that wasn't involved in the vehicle investigation. The vehicle that struck the officer fled the scene and damaged the front door of his vehicle, police said. The make and model of the vehicle that struck the officer is unclear at this time, police said.

Police said the officer was taken to Roxborough Hospital, where he's expected to be treated and released.

Police didn't provide details about why the officer was investigating a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.