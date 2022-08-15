Watch CBS News
Local News

West Philadelphia crash leaves 2 dead, 9 others injured: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

West Philadelphia crash leaves 2 people dead, several others injured, police say
West Philadelphia crash leaves 2 people dead, several others injured, police say 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – Charges could be pending after a wreck in West Philadelphia that killed two people and injured nine others on Sunday. The crash happened at Walnut and 52nd Streets just after 3 a.m.

Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light crashed into a Hyundai.

Crash involving 8 people in West Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 6 injured, police say
CBS Philadelphia

Two of the people in the Hyundai died. A third person in that Hyundai was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and seven other people inside the Charger were not seriously hurt.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.