West Philadelphia crash leaves 2 dead, 9 others injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Charges could be pending after a wreck in West Philadelphia that killed two people and injured nine others on Sunday. The crash happened at Walnut and 52nd Streets just after 3 a.m.

Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light crashed into a Hyundai.

CBS Philadelphia

Two of the people in the Hyundai died. A third person in that Hyundai was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and seven other people inside the Charger were not seriously hurt.