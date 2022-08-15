West Philadelphia crash leaves 2 dead, 9 others injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Charges could be pending after a wreck in West Philadelphia that killed two people and injured nine others on Sunday. The crash happened at Walnut and 52nd Streets just after 3 a.m.
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light crashed into a Hyundai.
Two of the people in the Hyundai died. A third person in that Hyundai was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
The driver and seven other people inside the Charger were not seriously hurt.
