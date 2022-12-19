Police found 3 children who went missing after woman was killed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three children who went missing after a woman was shot and killed in West Oak Lane have been found. State police say those children are safe on Monday morning.

Here is what we know so far:

Those toddlers were missing for hours after they were taken from a home that was part of a homicide investigation.

Police have not said where they located the two-year-olds, only saying they are safe overnight.

They were taken hours earlier, Sunday night around 8 p.m. from a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street in West Oak Lane.

This is where the heightened concern arose. Just 30 minutes earlier, police confirmed a 39-year-old woman was shot and killed in that same home.

Police have not identified the victim, who was found on the home's first floor.

Police then released a missing person alert. In the alert, police say the children were last seen with 39-year-old Stanley Baptiste.

Stanley Baptiste

It's still unclear if he is the father of the three children, who were taken from the home.

The police have yet to disclose if and where Baptiste was found.

There are still a lot of questions and this investigation is ongoing.