Shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park leaves man, woman injured, police say

A shooting in Philadelphia's West Fairmount Park has left a man and a woman injured Wednesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers with the 19th Police District heard gunshots in the area of Chamounix Drive and Belmont Mansion Drive at around 8 p.m.

Police headed to the scene and saw a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed. Small said officers pulled over the Jeep and found the man and woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

A shooting in Philadelphia's West Fairmount Park has left a man and a woman injured Wednesday night, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the neck, back and leg, according to Small. A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were each placed in stable condition, Small said.

Small said police believe the shooting happened three blocks away from where officers intercepted the Jeep.

At a parking lot on Chamounix Drive, Small said officers found six spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon.

The Jeep that the man and woman were inside had several bullet holes on the passenger side. Small said it's likely the shooter was firing shots from close range on the passenger side of the Jeep.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Small said police will interview the man and the woman wounded in the shooting and hope to gather more information.

Small said people were nearby having a picnic in Fairmount Park when the shooting happened, but police believe they're not connected to the incident.