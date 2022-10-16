"We're back baby": Fans are pumped after Phillies advanced to NLCS for first time since 2010

Fans are pumped after the Phillies pummeled Braves in NLDS

Fans are pumped after the Phillies pummeled Braves in NLDS

Fans are pumped after the Phillies pummeled Braves in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans are making new memories as excitement builds for the next chapter in this championship chase. What a game.

What a night. The Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2010.

Philly fans have been starved for playoff baseball, and the Phils delivered a huge win and on Saturday night the city is electric.

Phillies fever has taken over the city as the Phils dominated at home.

"Unbelievable, 11 years without a playoff game in the city of Philadelphia, unbelievable!" a man said.

"World series baby, Red October," a woman said.

Fans came pouring out of Citizens Bank Park celebrating after waiting a long time to get back to the NLCS.

"Greatest game since 2008. J.T. [Realmuto] with the in the park home run. Unbelievable," another man said.

Keith Alexander sported a 1993 NLCS Championship T-shirt from when the Phillies beat the Braves nearly three decades ago.

He said it's his good luck charm and has special meaning.

"My dad bought it for me but forgot to give it to me," Alexander said. "I got it after he passed away in 2016. Never been worn for 29 years until today."

Fans were also piled into Yards Brewing Company in Spring Garden.

"It's amazing. We were in high school the last time we made it to the playoffs, so we were just talking about that now we live in the city we're all grown up and they are finally back," Molly Buckley said.

"We're back baby! We're back, that's all it is," Jimmy Robinson said.

And the marquee outside the bank says it best – the Phils are moving on.

"It's the most amazing game I've ever been to. I'm so hoarse right now, let's go Phillies," a man said.

A lot of people will be hoarse come Sunday morning. It is great to be a sports fan right now in Philadelphia.

And now the Phils just need eight more.