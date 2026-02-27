3 women wanted for damaging Wendy's drive-thru window in Ewing, New Jersey, police say

Police are looking for three women who they say vandalized a Wendy's resturant and tried to assault its employees in Ewing Township, New Jersey.

The Ewing Police Department said officers responded to a report of disorderly customers who broke a drive-thru window at a Wendy's on the 1700 block of Olden Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Authorities said three women damaged property inside the fast-food restaurant and attempted to assault employees with items before fleeing the scene before officers arrived. Police were later able to identify the suspects using video recorded by employees.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Honesty Harrison, 18-year-old Saniyah Brittingham, and 19-year-old Leah Williford-Stevens, all from Trenton.

Police said Brittingham and Williford-Stevens were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon. Harrison was only charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

With all three women still at large, police urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Ewing Police Department at 609-882-1313 or the police tip line at 609-882-7530.