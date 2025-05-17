Pennsylvania State Police mark 50 years since Delaware County teen Wendy Eaton went missing

The cold case of Wendy Eaton, a 15-year-old girl who vanished while walking to Media Borough in Delaware County, has hit 50 years in the cold case unit of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Eaton, who was a sophomore at Penncrest High School, was last seen at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indian Lane and Media Station Road in Middletown Township on May 17, 1975. She had stayed home that day while her family went golfing, planning to walk into town to buy a birthday present and card for her older brother.

Police say at the time of her disappearance, Eaton was wearing a yellow sleeveless terrycloth blouse, cutoff denim shorts, and white sneakers with a blue stripe. She may have been wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses and possibly a class ring with a red stone. She is deaf in her right ear, has pierced ears, and is left-handed.

Pennsylvania State Police

Described as a good student, musically talented, and active in church and scouting, Wendy was known for her kindness and reliability. Her family emphasized that she would never have missed her church choir rehearsal scheduled for that evening.

Officials say public assistance is vital in advancing cold case investigations like Wendy Eaton's disappearance.

Over time, new information, eyewitness accounts, or details that may have been overlooked can emerge, helping to break through investigative dead ends. The Pennsylvania State Police urges anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help bring closure to Wendy's family and the community.

You can contact the Pennsylvania State Police by calling (215) 452-5216.