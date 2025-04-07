Pennsylvania State Police working to identify human remains connected with Lancaster County cold case

Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public for help with identifying a man connected with a nearly 40-year-old cold case investigation.

State police are working with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office to identify human remains that were found on March 18, 1986, on Weise Island in the Susquehanna River, PSP said Monday.

Investigators believe the remains are of a man between 20 and 40 years old, who stood about 6-foot-1 and weighed around 190 pounds. State police provided photos of what the man was wearing when the remains were found: a pair of size 11.5 New Balance sneakers, blue jeans with a 34-inch waist and a Levi Strauss belt.

Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

State police are asking anyone who has lost contact with someone of this description or around this period to call Deputy Coroner Richard Graff with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 717-735-2123 or Trooper Brian McNally with PSP Lancaster at 717-290-1967.