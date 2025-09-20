Pleasant weekend ahead in Philadelphia area, fall officially arrives Monday. Here's the weather forecast.

This final weekend of summer will be more fall-like than summer-like. Temperatures will hover near average in the upper 70s on Saturday and dip to the mid-70s on Sunday.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday. Perfect weather for our perfect Eagles as they host the Rams for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Have the sweater, boots, and pumpkin spice lattes ready on Monday because Fall officially arrives at 2:19 p.m. It will be sunny with near average temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Perhaps make it a lightweight sweater.

Summer tries to sneak back in on Tuesday, the first full day of fall. Highs will reach the low 80s with partly sunny skies and a chance of scattered showers later in the day. We need rain, but not all of us will receive enough rain or even see a shower on Tuesday, so be prepared to water any fall plants.

The dry stretch rolls on through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Fall foliage

For all you leaf peepers, the fall foliage in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware is still low to no color. Give it another week and by early October, the leaves should be changing in the Poconos. Several weeks after that, the Lehigh Valley and areas west of the city will begin changing. In late October, the vibrant colors will pop up around the city.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, cooler. High 79, Low 62.

Sunday: Clouds, sun. High 75, Low 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 57.

Tuesday: P.M. shower? High 81, Low 65.

Wednesday: Nice. High 79, Low 67.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 75, Low 68.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 59.

