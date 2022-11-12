Triple shooting in West Philly leaves 1 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three women were shot in West Philadelphia on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street at around 7 p.m.

Police say the three women were transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

A 54-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the left and right thigh. Both are listed in stable condition.

Another 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest once and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities are also investigating a possible connection to an incident near where the shooting happened on Friday. They say two groups were fighting and police were called to the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. When questioned by police, the boy said he was shot in the area of the 5200 block of Webster Street.

However, police say they do not want to connect the two incidents yet.

No arrests have been made.